Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) recognized startups create over 8.6 lakh direct jobs since the launch of Startup India

New Delhi : Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) recognized startups have self-reported creation of over 8.6 lakh direct jobs as on 30th November 2022 since the launch of Startup India in 2016

The Government with an intent to build a strong ecosystem for nurturing innovation and startups in the country launched Startup India initiative on 16th January 2016. In order to meet the objectives of the initiative, the Government unveiled an Action Plan for Startup India that laid the foundation of Government support, schemes and incentives envisaged to create a vibrant startup ecosystem in the country. The Action Plan comprises of 19 action items spanning across areas such as “Simpliﬁcation and handholding”, “Funding support and incentives” and “Industry-academia partnership and incubation”.

As per eligibility conditions prescribed under G.S.R. notiﬁcation 127 (E) dated 19th February 2019, entities are recognized as startups under Startup India initiative by the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT). 84,012 entities have been recognised as startups from across the country by the DPIIT as on 30th November 2022.

There has been a year-on-year increase in reported number of jobs created by the recognised startups, details of which are as follows:

Year Total Number of Jobs Created (self-reported) by DPIIT Recognised Startups (as on 30th November 2022) 2016 10 2017 43,322 2018 88,147 2019 132,804 2020 161,796 2021 198,762 2022 238,767 Total 863,608

ANNEXURE-I

ANNEXURE REFERRED TO IN REPLY TO PARTS (a) & (b) OF THE RAJYA SABHA UNSTARRED QUESTION NO. 1189 FOR ANSWER ON 16.12.2022.

The State/ UT wise number of startups recognition by the DPIIT from the date of commencement of the Startup India initiative as on 30th November is as under:

States 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021 2022 Total Andaman and Nicobar Islands 1 2 8 5 13 9 38 Andhra Pradesh 4 97 158 174 231 296 340 1,300 Arunachal Pradesh 2 2 4 8 16 Assam 9 34 67 67 119 187 245 728 Bihar 1 46 145 154 258 390 469 1,463 Chandigarh 8 21 25 39 53 69 73 288 Chhattisgarh 11 56 118 158 153 165 210 871 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 4 1 3 5 12 12 37 Delhi 62 713 1,147 1,371 1,765 2,178 2,352 9,588 Goa 2 19 43 41 67 80 99 351 Gujarat 24 278 434 591 878 1,709 1,963 5,877 Haryana 25 253 474 694 806 1,060 1,199 4,511 Himachal Pradesh 9 16 28 41 56 103 253 Jammu and Kashmir 2 13 43 37 64 132 159 450 Jharkhand 2 35 85 88 163 191 208 772 Karnataka 58 828 1,172 1,659 1,729 2,141 2,317 9,904 Kerala 24 158 320 647 699 919 997 3,764 Ladakh 1 4 5 Lakshadweep 1 1 Madhya Pradesh 7 101 287 327 423 557 813 2,515 Maharashtra 86 1,047 1,607 2,118 2,671 3,703 4,339 15,571 Manipur 3 7 6 12 37 30 95 Meghalaya 2 5 9 10 26 Mizoram 2 1 1 2 6 12 Nagaland 1 4 2 2 5 7 7 28 Odisha 4 105 163 184 277 389 400 1,522 Puducherry 3 15 10 13 17 29 87 Punjab 7 28 63 92 146 240 263 839 Rajasthan 13 137 241 349 493 619 879 2,731 Sikkim 1 2 1 3 2 9 Tamil Nadu 43 252 448 602 755 1,103 1,501 4,704 Telangana 20 303 496 592 798 980 1,237 4,426 Tripura 2 7 23 11 26 69 Uttar Pradesh 27 385 764 873 1,370 1,966 2,334 7,719 Uttarakhand 4 43 69 97 114 162 214 703 West Bengal 8 170 269 300 394 682 916 2,739 Grand Total 452 5,147 8,689 11,328 14,534 20,089 23,773 84,012

ANNEXURE-II

ANNEXURE REFERRED TO IN REPLY TO PART (c) OF THE RAJYA SABHA UNSTARRED QUESTION NO. 1189 FOR ANSWER ON 16.12.2022.

Measures undertaken by the Government for the publicity through electronic media and other modes of communication to popularise startups for young entrepreneurs in the country :

Startup India Action Plan : An Action Plan for Startup India was unveiled on 16th January 2016. The Action Plan comprises of 19 action items spanning across areas such as “Simplification and handholding”, “Funding support and incentives” and “Industry-academia partnership and incubation”. The Action Plan laid the foundation of Government support, schemes and incentives envisaged to create a vibrant startup ecosystem in the country. Fund of Funds for Startups (FFS) Scheme : The Government has established FFS with corpus of Rs. 10,000 crore, to meet the funding needs of startups. DPIIT is the monitoring agency and Small Industries Development Bank of India (SIDBI) is the operating agency for FFS. The total corpus of Rs. 10,000 crore is envisaged to be provided over the 14th and 15th Finance Commission cycles based on progress of the scheme and availability of funds. It has not only made capital available for startups at early stage, seed stage and growth stage but also played a catalytic role in terms of facilitating raising of domestic capital, reducing dependence on foreign capital and encouraging home grown and new venture capital funds. Credit Guarantee Scheme for Startups (CGSS) : The Government has established the Credit Guarantee Scheme for Startups for providing credit guarantees to loans extended to DPIIT recognized startups by Scheduled Commercial Banks, Non-Banking Financial Companies (NBFCs) and Venture Debt Funds (VDFs) under SEBI registered Alternative Investment Funds. CGSS is aimed at providing credit guarantee up to a specified limit against loans extended by Member Institutions (MIs) to finance eligible borrowers viz. DPIIT recognised startups. Regulatory Reforms : Over 50 regulatory reforms have been undertaken by the Government since 2016 to enhance ease of doing business, ease of raising capital and reduce compliance burden for the startup ecosystem. Ease of Procurement : To enable ease of procurement, Central Ministries/ Departments are directed to relax conditions of prior turnover and prior experience in public procurement for all DPIIT recognised startups subject to meeting quality and technical specifications. Further, Government e-Marketplace (GeM) Startup Runway has been developed which is a dedicated corner for startups to sell products and services directly to the Government.