Deloitte’s Capability Enhancement Centre in Bhubaneswar inaugurated by CM Naveen Patnaik

Bhubaneswar: Giving further impetus to IT ecosystem in Odisha, Deloitte’s Capability Enhancement Centre in #Bhubaneswar was inaugurated by CM Shri Naveen Patnaik and Union Min Shri Dharmendra Pradhan. CM reiterated Odisha Govt’s commitment to facilitate Deloitte’s expansion

CM wished the company to grow by leaps & bounds and enhance job opportunities for state’s youth in IT. CM assured support to Deloitte’s expansion & plans for #Odisha through all possible means. The Centre will have 1,500 professionals working. #5T #InvestInOdisha

The Capability Enhancement Centre will focus on areas such as analytics, artificial intelligence, digitalisation, machine learning, cloud, and cyber security. Bhubaneswar has now become the 4th Indian city to have Deloitte’s CEC, the company’s flagship office.

Deloitte leadership praised the commitment shown by Govt in facilitating setting up of the centre. Praising the speed & responsiveness, CEO N Venkatram and CEO Designate of Deloitte Romal Shetty said, ‘they feel like a part of a family because of the professionalism & warmth.’