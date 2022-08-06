Delhites Swayed by Nitya’s Bharatnatyam Performance

New Delhi : Young and upcoming danseuse Nitya Khandelwal enthralled the art lovers of Delhi by her scintillating Bharatnatyam dance recital recently. The maiden stage presentation of Nitya entitled “Arangetram”, showcased much promise and unbounding talents of the budding artiste. The Solo debut programme by Denmark based Ms Khandelwal held at Triveni Kala Sangam in National Capital was highly appreciated by both commoners and cultural critics. The Housefull of audiences in the auditorium were thoroughly moved and completely mesmerised by the spellbinding performances of Nitya.

As per the tradition at the outset Nitya took the blessings of her Guru Rashmy Raut Jaiswal. Smt Jaiswal wished her good luck and offered Ghungroo in her hands. The evening’s itinerary commenced with the staging of invocatory item i.e. Pushpanjali, an offering to Lord Natraj. The Next presentations were Allaripu, Jathiswaram, Shabdam, Varnam, Ram Bhajan, Devarnama and Tilana.

Three hour long Marathon and Mega recital concluded with Shanti Shloka, where the dancer relates her soul being immersed with supreme self. Each choreography of the master performance was the manifestation of creative excellence and evoked overwhelming emotions from the viewers. Particularly her electrifying foot steppings during the recital of Pure item Tilana was having a magic and magnetic spell on the audiences. Likewise her outstanding body movements, awesome facial expressions, amazing eye gestures and astounding acting skills were visible during the enactments of abhinaya items like Ram Bhajan, Varnam and Devarnama. Nitya was greeted with thunderous applause at the end of her each presentation.

Nitya started learning Bharatnatyam from Guru Smt Raut at the tender age of five in Delhi. Nitya’s father Sanjib Khandelwal is a native of Eeram in Bhadrak district of Odisha. Her Mother Shipra Khandelwal belongs to Chandigarh. Nitya’s upbringing so far has been divided between Delhi and Denmark. The real challenge before Nitya to continue her dance lesson came when Khandelwal family shifted to Denmark eight years back. But the passion, persistence and perseverance of the young dancer to become a professional won her the way. She overcame the obstacle of physical distance through online classes. The audiences in Triveni got an inkling of the welcome outcome of eight years of rigorous and relentless training and practice under the able digital tutelage of Guru Smt Raut in the shape of sparkle and miracle on the stage. Nitya has had the privilege of participating in International events in countries like Greece, Sweden and Denmark. The entire show was a classical fairy tale and spectators delight.

The accomplished musical accompanists of the evening include Guru Rashmy Raut Jaiswal in Natuvangam, Vocal rendition by Venkateshwaran Kuppuswamy, Prajesh Chandran in Mridangam, Varun Rajasekhran in Ghatam, Chembai R. Shrinivas in Violin and Anurag Rastogi in Flute. Ace anchor Divya Mehta did the compering. Nimisha Singla co – ordinated the entire programme in a smooth and seamless manner. Fame make up artiste Brijmohan did the perfect facial touch up of the dancer.

Senior Bureaucrat Dr. Debendra Majhi graced the event as Chief Guest and inaugurated the recital. Other distinguished dignitaries present include Ramesh Chand Khandelwal Tungawale, Naresh Rawat, Kamal Malhi, Pradeep Khandelwal, Dolly Khandelwal and Santosh Rout.