Delhi’s Air Quality Deteriorates to ‘Very Poor’

Delhi is enveloped in smog, with the Air Quality Index (AQI) dropping to 349 on Monday, classified as ‘Very Poor.’ Residents, including college student Kushal Chaudhary, report breathing difficulties despite a ban on firecrackers during Karwa Chauth. The AQI near Shakurpur is 346, while areas around India Gate and Safdarjung report 309 and 307, respectively.

Toxic foam has returned to the Yamuna River, raising alarm about pollution levels. Environmentalist Vimlendu K Jha blamed Delhi for the river’s pollution, citing untreated waste from 17 drains. Professor Sachchida Nand Tripathi from IIT Kanpur linked the froth to surfactants in wastewater, warning that urban pollution exacerbates the issue.