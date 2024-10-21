OdishaWeather

Delhi’s Air Quality Deteriorates to ‘Very Poor’

By Odisha Diary bureau
New Delhi: Vehicles ply on a road amid thick smog, in New Delhi, Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019. Noxious smog resulting from raging farm fires and unfavourable weather pushed pollution levels in the region towards the 'emergency' zone for the second time in the last 15 days. (PTI Photo/ Atul Yadav)(PTI11_13_2019_000147B)

Delhi is enveloped in smog, with the Air Quality Index (AQI) dropping to 349 on Monday, classified as ‘Very Poor.’ Residents, including college student Kushal Chaudhary, report breathing difficulties despite a ban on firecrackers during Karwa Chauth. The AQI near Shakurpur is 346, while areas around India Gate and Safdarjung report 309 and 307, respectively.

Toxic foam has returned to the Yamuna River, raising alarm about pollution levels. Environmentalist Vimlendu K Jha blamed Delhi for the river’s pollution, citing untreated waste from 17 drains. Professor Sachchida Nand Tripathi from IIT Kanpur linked the froth to surfactants in wastewater, warning that urban pollution exacerbates the issue.

Odisha Diary bureau
You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.