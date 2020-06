New Delhi: The national capital Delhi on Tuesday witnessed a highest single-day spike of 3,947 Covid-19 cases, taking the total tally to 66,602. 68 deaths were also recorded.

As many as 2,711 people have recovered in the last 24 hours. Till now, 39,313 people have recovered, while 2,301 have succumbed to the deadly disease.

According to Delhi government data, 16,952 Covid-19 tests were conducted on Tuesday. In total, 4,016,48 tests have been performed so far in the national capital.

