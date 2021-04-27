Delhi receives its FIRST Oxygen Express

New Delhi: Indian Railways is continuing its journey of delivering liquid medical oxygen to various parts of the country. So far, 450 metric tonnes have been delivered to Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh & Delhi in 6 Oxygen Express through 26 tankers covering more than 10,000 km (in empty and loaded conditions).

Currently, another oxygen express is on the run from Bokaro to Bhopal via Jabalpur. This train is carrying 90 metric tonnes of liquid medical oxygen in six tankers, which will replenish oxygen demand in Madhya Pradesh through the city of Bhopal and Jabalpur.

Another empty rake from Lucknow has reached Bokaro, which will bring another set of oxygen tankers replenishing oxygen supply to Uttar Pradesh.

Delhi has received its first Oxygen Express carrying more than 70 metric tonnes of liquid medical oxygen today early morning.

So far, As per provisional estimates Indian Railways has delivered 202 metric tonnes to Uttar Pradesh, 174 metric tonnes to Maharashtra and 70 metric tonnes to Delhi. Madhya Pradesh will receive 64 metric tonnes in next 24 hrs.