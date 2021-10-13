New Delhi: The maximum demand of Delhi was 4683 MW (peak) and 101.9 MU (Energy) on 11 Oct 21. As per the information received from Delhi DISCOMs, there was no outage on account of power shortage, as the required amount of power was supplied to them. The Energy offered by NTPC and DVC Stations in Million Units (MUs) to Delhi DISCOMs is as given below:
|DISCOM
|NTPC/ DVC
|Entitlement as per allocation
|Energy Offered
|Energy Drawn by DISCOM
|Ratio of Drawn/ Offered
|BYPL
|NTPC Coal
|10.723
|8.706
|8.677
|99.66%
|DVC
|4.713
|4.648
|4.487
|96.53%
|NTPC Gas
|1.227
|0.558
|0.432
|77.39%
|BRPL
|NTPC Coal
|20.953
|17.974
|17.607
|97.95%
|DVC
|3.831
|3.785
|3.558
|94.02%
|NTPC Gas
|2.136
|0.941
|0.129
|13.70%
|TPDDL
|NTPC Coal
|19.034
|15.673
|10.774
|68.74%
|DVC
|2.657
|2.643
|2.099
|79.43%
|NTPC Gas
|1.486
|0.816
|0.385
|47.23%
The power supply position to Delhi to during last two weeks is as given below:
Delhi Power Supply Position during Last 2 Weeks
|
Date
|Energy Reqirement / Availability
|Peak Demand / Peak Met (MAX)
|EnergyRequirement
|Energy Availability
|
Surplus / Deficit (-)
|Peak Demand
|
Peak Met
|
Surplus / Deficit (-)
|MU
|MU
|MU
|%
|MW
|MW
|MW
|%
|26-Sep-2021
|90.2
|90.2
|0.0
|0.0
|4,270
|4,270
|0
|0.0
|27-Sep-2021
|102.6
|102.6
|0.0
|0.0
|4,877
|4,877
|0
|0.0
|28-Sep-2021
|107.5
|107.5
|0.0
|0.0
|5,063
|5,063
|0
|0.0
|29-Sep-2021
|109.7
|109.7
|0.0
|0.0
|5,118
|5,118
|0
|0.0
|30-Sep-2021
|110.6
|110.6
|0.0
|0.0
|5,174
|5,174
|0
|0.0
|01-Oct-2021
|111.5
|111.5
|0.0
|0.0
|5,150
|5,150
|0
|0.0
|02-Oct-2021
|97.9
|97.9
|0.0
|0.0
|4,993
|4,993
|0
|0.0
|03-Oct-2021
|101.6
|101.6
|0.0
|0.0
|5,053
|5,053
|0
|0.0
|04-Oct-2021
|111.0
|111.0
|0.0
|0.0
|5,328
|5,328
|0
|0.0
|05-Oct-2021
|112.4
|112.4
|0.0
|0.0
|5,349
|5,349
|0
|0.0
|06-Oct-2021
|111.0
|111.0
|0.0
|0.0
|5,189
|5,189
|0
|0.0
|07-Oct-2021
|107.0
|107.0
|0.0
|0.0
|4,979
|4,979
|0
|0.0
|08-Oct-2021
|103.8
|103.8
|0.0
|0.0
|4,839
|4,839
|0
|0.0
|09-Oct-2021
|96.9
|96.9
|0.0
|0.0
|4,569
|4,569
|0
|0.0
|10-Oct-2021
|96.2
|96.2
|0.0
|0.0
|4,536
|4,536
|0
|0.0
|11-Oct-2021
|101.1
|101.9
|0.0