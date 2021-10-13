New Delhi: The maximum demand of Delhi was 4683 MW (peak) and 101.9 MU (Energy) on 11 Oct 21. As per the information received from Delhi DISCOMs, there was no outage on account of power shortage, as the required amount of power was supplied to them. The Energy offered by NTPC and DVC Stations in Million Units (MUs) to Delhi DISCOMs is as given below:

DISCOM NTPC/ DVC Entitlement as per allocation Energy Offered Energy Drawn by DISCOM Ratio of Drawn/ Offered BYPL NTPC Coal 10.723 8.706 8.677 99.66% DVC 4.713 4.648 4.487 96.53% NTPC Gas 1.227 0.558 0.432 77.39% BRPL NTPC Coal 20.953 17.974 17.607 97.95% DVC 3.831 3.785 3.558 94.02% NTPC Gas 2.136 0.941 0.129 13.70% TPDDL NTPC Coal 19.034 15.673 10.774 68.74% DVC 2.657 2.643 2.099 79.43% NTPC Gas 1.486 0.816 0.385 47.23%

The power supply position to Delhi to during last two weeks is as given below:

Delhi Power Supply Position during Last 2 Weeks

Date Energy Reqirement / Availability Peak Demand / Peak Met (MAX) EnergyRequirement Energy Availability Surplus / Deficit (-) Peak Demand Peak Met Surplus / Deficit (-) MU MU MU % MW MW MW % 26-Sep-2021 90.2 90.2 0.0 0.0 4,270 4,270 0 0.0 27-Sep-2021 102.6 102.6 0.0 0.0 4,877 4,877 0 0.0 28-Sep-2021 107.5 107.5 0.0 0.0 5,063 5,063 0 0.0 29-Sep-2021 109.7 109.7 0.0 0.0 5,118 5,118 0 0.0 30-Sep-2021 110.6 110.6 0.0 0.0 5,174 5,174 0 0.0 01-Oct-2021 111.5 111.5 0.0 0.0 5,150 5,150 0 0.0 02-Oct-2021 97.9 97.9 0.0 0.0 4,993 4,993 0 0.0 03-Oct-2021 101.6 101.6 0.0 0.0 5,053 5,053 0 0.0 04-Oct-2021 111.0 111.0 0.0 0.0 5,328 5,328 0 0.0 05-Oct-2021 112.4 112.4 0.0 0.0 5,349 5,349 0 0.0 06-Oct-2021 111.0 111.0 0.0 0.0 5,189 5,189 0 0.0 07-Oct-2021 107.0 107.0 0.0 0.0 4,979 4,979 0 0.0 08-Oct-2021 103.8 103.8 0.0 0.0 4,839 4,839 0 0.0 09-Oct-2021 96.9 96.9 0.0 0.0 4,569 4,569 0 0.0 10-Oct-2021 96.2 96.2 0.0 0.0 4,536 4,536 0 0.0 11-Oct-2021 101.1 101.9 0.0