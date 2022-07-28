Delhi Postal Circle makes exclusive arrangement for sale of high quality Rakhi Envelopes through Post Offices in Delhi City

New Delhi : “Raksha Bandhan” is being celebrated on 11th August 2022. The Department of Posts has been offering a number of services for general public. On the occasion of Raksha Bandhan, Department of Posts has come out with exclusive Rakhi Envelopes. Delhi Postal Circle has made an exclusive arrangement for sale of high quality Rakhi Envelopes with Excellent Strength, Tear Resistant, Water Proof, Light Weight and Elegant Printability through Post Offices in Delhi City.

The envelopes have a unique texture and are completely water proof and tear proof. The Rakhi Envelopes are available in a convenient size of 11 cms × 22cms and are available in attractive designs with added advantage of peel-off strip seal mechanism for easy sealing.

The cost of these Rakhi Envelopes is priced at an economical cost of Rs. 15.00 per envelope. The sale of Rakhi Envelopes in Post Offices of Delhi has already been commenced and will continue to be sold till 08.08.2022 for posting within the state and up to 07-08-2022 for other states.

Please approach your nearest Head Post office and purchase the Rakhi Envelopes and send it through the Post Office to your dear one.