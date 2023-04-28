Amid wrestlers’ protest at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar, the Delhi Police today informed the Supreme Court that it would file an FIR against Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) President Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh on the basis of sexual harassment allegations. Seven women wrestlers have levelled sexual harassment allegations against Singh.

Solicitor General of India Tushar Mehta, appearing for Delhi Police, apprised the Supreme Court bench comprising Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud and Justice PS Narasimha of the latest actions regarding the petition filed by the women wrestlers.

Senior Advocate Kapil Sibal, appearing for women wrestlers, asked for directions to be passed with regards to the safety of women involved in the matter. To support the plea, he handed over a sealed copy to the bench that contained details about the threats that a minor involved in the case allegedly faced.

The bench then recorded the statement of Mehta regarding the Delhi Police’s decision to file an FIR and issued directions to Delhi Police to make adequate assessment of the threat perception to the minor girl and accordingly provide her security. The bench also clarified that this direction did not stand in the way of Delhi Police Commissioner making an independent threat assessment for the other complainants regarding safety.

Justice Chandrachud announced that the case would be listed for next Friday and closed the hearing.