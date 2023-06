New Delhi: Delhi Police has filed chargesheet in alleged sexual harrasment case by some wrestlers. Talking to media, Delhi Police PRO Suman Nalwa said chargesheet has been filed against former Wrestling Federation chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh under sections 354, 354D, 354A of IPC.

She said that in the POCSO case, the police has filed a cancellation report on the basis of the statement of the father of the alleged victim and the victim.