Delhi High Court Stays Trial Court Order Granting Bail To CM Arvind Kejriwal

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday stayed the trial court order granting bail to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in a money laundering case linked to the capital’s liquor policy.

The vacation bench of Justice Sudhir Kumar Jain, while passing the order, said that the documents and arguments were not properly considered by the trial court.

“This court is of the view that the trial court has not applied its mind and has not considered the material properly.”

The bench had reserved the order on June 21 after the Enforcement Directorate challenged the trial court’s decision.

On Monday, the ED filed written submissions before the Delhi High Court opposing any relief to Kejriwal in the money laundering case. Calling the trial court’s order illegal and perverse, the ED argued against granting bail to Kejriwal.

The ED submitted that the impugned order passed by the trial court deserved to be stayed and set aside as the vacation judge had returned perverse findings in almost every paragraph of its order on both the facts and the law, after admittedly not examining the material placed on record by the prosecution.

Furthermore, the ED argued that new material collected against Kejriwal post-2023 was not considered by the vacation judge.