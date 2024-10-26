Delhi has reported 643 cases of malaria, marking the highest single-year count in the past decade

New Delhi: New Delhi is currently experiencing a surge in vector-borne diseases due to increased rainfall this year. The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has reported a 10-year high in malaria cases, with 643 cases detected in the city so far this year. That’s more cases than a kid with a sweet tooth in a candy store!

Despite the alarming increase in malaria cases, thankfully no deaths have been reported yet. However, three unfortunate souls succumbed to dengue last month, adding to the total of 3,082 dengue cases recorded in Delhi this year. It’s like a battle of the bugs out there!

In 2023, Delhi faced its third-worst dengue outbreak with 9,266 cases and 19 deaths. The MCD has been on the prowl, finding mosquito breeding grounds in over 246,000 houses and issuing legal notices left and right.

The numbers don’t lie – in 2023, there were 352 malaria cases, 194 in 2022, 150 in 2021, 206 in 2020, 574 in 2019, 427 in 2018, and 541 in 2017. It’s like a rollercoaster ride of mosquito madness!

Civic officials are pointing fingers at densely-populated areas for the majority of malaria cases. So, if you live in a crowded neighborhood, it might be time to break out the bug spray and start swatting those pesky mosquitoes like a pro!