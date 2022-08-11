Delhi govt mandates wearing face masks in public places amid surge in COVID cases

The Delhi government has made face mask wearing mandatory in public places to arrest the spread of coronavirus. Those found violating the rule will be liable to pay a fine of 500 rupees. However, it is not applicable while travelling in a private car.

The national capital reported 2,146 Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours as against 2,495 reported on Tuesday. A health bulletin said as many as eight people lost their lives due to the virus. The Covid positivity rate in the city has risen to 17.83 percent, and the number of active cases stands at 8,205, out of which 5,549 patients are being treated in home isolation.