Delhi government has begun anti-firecracker campaign – Diya Jalao, Patake Nahi to promote a pollution-free festival of Diwali.

The campaign has been launched with an objective to stop people from bursting firecrackers and encouraging them to celebrate Diwali with diyas. Due to bursting of firecrackers, the air pollution level goes up which can develop health problems in people.

To check air pollution, storage, sale, and use of all types of firecrackers have already been banned in the national capital till 1st January next year. As per the order of Delhi government, those who will be found indulging in storage, production and sale of crackers will have to pay a fine of five thousand rupees and imprisonment of three years as well.

Those who will be found bursting of firecrackers, will be imposed a fine of 200 rupees and imprisonment for six months. The city government has formed 408 teams to enforce the ban on firecrackers which include 210 teams of the Delhi Police and 165 teams of Revenue Department.