Delhi Customs Preventive Commissionerate destroys illegal narcotic substances worth Rs. 515 crore weighing 163.5 kg as part of Special Campaign 3.0

As part of Special Campaign for Disposal of Pending Matters 3.0, the Delhi Customs Preventive Commissionerate yesterday destroyed illegal narcotic substances of value Rs 515 crore weighing around 163.5 kg at a waste management facility authorised by Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

At the facility, 163.5 kg of illicit narcotics, including 69 kg Heroin, 3 kg Cocaine, 84 kg Charas, 0.75 kg Ganja. 6.56 kg Marijuana/Cannabis, and 0.2 kg Methamphetamine, were destroyed by way of incineration.

The whole process of destruction was carried out by a High Level Drug Disposal Committee constituted for the said purpose. The lots destroyed were contrabands seized by the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence, New Delhi.

The NDPS substances were incinerated as per the guidelines under the Hazardous & Other Wastes (M&TM) Rules, 2016 at M/s Biotic Waste Solutions Pvt. Ltd., Delhi.

In an effort toward a successful Special Campaign 3.0, 311 R-22 CFC Cylinders containing Ozone Depleting substance, seized/confiscated by Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (298 Cylinders) & by Delhi Custom Preventive Commissionerate (13 Cylinders) were handed over to M/s SRF Ltd. (authorised/approved agency) for disposal on 17.10.2023 & 19.10.2023 respectively.