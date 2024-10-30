Delhi BJP MPs petition the AAP for failing to carry out the Ayushman Bharat program.

New Delhi: State President Virendra Sachdeva announced on Wednesday that the Delhi BJP MPs had filed a writ suit in the High Court over the AAP government’s decision to not implement the Ayushman Bharat health insurance scheme in Delhi.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Tuesday criticism of the West Bengal and Delhi governments for failing to implement the plan sparked a slugfest between the AAP and the BJP.

Sachdeva asserted that Manish Sisodia, the deputy chief minister at the time, had previously declared in the Delhi Assembly that the national capital will be the site of the implementation of the Ayushman Bharat initiative. He blasted the AAP for breaking its pledge.

According to him, the BJP will now pursue legal action to guarantee that the elderly and other qualified individuals in Delhi can take use of the program’s benefits.