Delhi-based women refugees from Pakistan tie rakhi to Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal

Delhi-based women refugees from Pakistan tied Rakhi to Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan here today.

Union Minister Piyush Goyal also celebrated Raksha Bandhan with Sadhvi Rithambara and Brahmakumari sisters. Speaking on the occasion, Shri Goyal said that the Citizenship Act would provide safety and security to the migrants who have been given nationality under the CAA.

“The Citizenship (Amendment) Act has provided respect and safety that is your right,” he said, adding “this is one of the best Raksha Bandhan celebrations of my life”.

He said that due to the strong will of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi, all these sisters have been able to get Indian citizenship under CAA.