Deleted Mobile Data Under Scrutiny in R.G. Kar Medical Case

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is trying to recover deleted data from the mobile phones of Sandip Ghosh, former principal of R.G. Kar Medical College, and Abhijit Mondal, former SHO of Tala Police Station, in the rape and murder case of a junior doctor. Evidence suggests they intentionally deleted communications from August 9, the day the victim’s body was found.

The CBI aims to recover call recordings from that day, as both had an “auto-call recording mode” on. These recordings could be vital evidence against them.

Ghosh and Mondal are accused of obstructing the initial investigation and tampering with evidence. Mondal recently refused a polygraph test, prompting the CBI to seek court intervention, while Ghosh initially agreed to a polygraph but later declined a narco-analysis test.