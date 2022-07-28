Delegation of SMC teachers calls on CM Jai Ram Thakur

New Delhi : Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur said that the State Government would sympathetically consider all the genuine demands of SMC teachers in the State and has already decided that their services would be continued in the place of their posting. He was addressing a delegation of SMC teachers here today.

The Chief Minister said that the Government was also contemplating to frame a policy related to services of these teachers keeping in view the services being provided by them.

Representatives of the SMC Association apprised the Chief Minister about various demands of the Association.

Urban Development Minister Suresh Bhardwaj was also present on the occasion.