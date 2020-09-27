Delegation of Ladakhi veteran leaders met Union Home Minister Amit Shah

New Delhi: A delegation of Ladakhi veteran leaders, Venerable Thiksay Rinpoche (former MP/RS), Shri Thupstan Chhewang (former MP/LS) and Shri Chhering Dorje @ Lakrook (former Minister, J & K), on behalf of the people of Leh, Ladakh, met with the Union Home Minister, Sh. Amit Shah on September 26, 2020. Shri G. Kishan Reddy, MOS Home and Shri Kiren Rijiju, MOS Youth Affairs & Sports were also present during the meeting.

The delegation was assured that all issues related to language, demography, ethnicity, land and jobs will be considered positively/ taken care of. A dialogue between a larger Ladakhi delegation comprising of representatives from Leh and Kargil Districts under the aegis of “Peoples Movement for Constitutional safeguard under VIth Schedule” and Union Home Ministry would commence after 15 days of the culmination of LAHDC, Leh elections. Any decision so reached in this connection would be in consultation with the representatives from Leh and Kargil.

Union Home Minister assured the delegation that Government of India is committed to empower the LAHDC of Leh and Kargil and would safeguard interests of the people of the UT of Ladakh. It would explore all avenues towards this objective.

The Government of India is open to discuss protection available under the 6th Schedule of Constitution of India while looking into issues related to Ladakhi people.

The delegation has agreed to withdraw it’s call for the boycott of the ensuing LAHDC, Leh elections and promised it’s wholesome support to the smooth conduct of these elections.

Related

comments