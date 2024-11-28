Delegation of 50 students from Odisha depart for Maharashtra under Yuva Sangam Phase 5

Bhubaneswar : A delegation of 50 students from diverse higher education institutions from Odisha including IIT Bhubaneswar have departed for Maharashtra, as part of the Central government’s ambitious cultural and educational endeavour the ‘Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat Yuva Sangam’ programme.

While the nodal institute of Odisha is IIT Bhubaneswar, the nodal institute of Maharashtra is IIM, Mumbai. The students’ delegation was flagged off at a special ceremony by Prof. Shreepad Karmalkar, Director, IIT Bhubaneswar on 27th November 2024. He interacted with the students. The delegates will reach Maharashtra on 29th November and their trip will conclude on 5th December. They are accompanied by the faculty members and staff of the Institute. Among others, Prof. Rajesh Roshan Dash, Dean (Student Affairs), Shri Bamadev Acharya, Registrar, Deans, senior faculty members and officials of the Institute were present on the occasion.

During the visit, the students from Odisha will be interacting with the Hon’ble Governor of Maharashtra. They will also visit Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Museum, Asiatic Library, Mani Bhavan, Nariman Point. They will also visit Kanheri Caves (Sanjay Gandhi National Park) and Film City. Their trip will also include a visit to IDC (IIT Mumbai) and Godrej Museum. These visits are arranged under five broad areas – Paryatan (Tourism), Parampara (Traditions), Pragati (Development) and Paraspar Sampark (People-to-people connect), Prodyogiki (Technology).

As part of this programme, 50 students from Maharashtra, hosted by IIT Bhubaneswar, have also reached Odisha. During their stay, they will visit the Governor House (Raj Bhavan) of Odisha; different industrial and corporate houses in and around Bhubaneswar; places of cultural and historical importance like Puri, Konark, Raghurajpur, Ravenshaw University, Maritime Museum, House of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, Lingaraj Temple, Rajarani Temple, Khandagiri & Udayagiri, Dhauligiri, Tribal Museum, Chandrabhaga Beach; tourist places like Chilika Lake, Kalinga Stadium, etc. They will also visit the adopted villages of IIT Bhubaneswar and interact with the start-ups incubated under the Institute.