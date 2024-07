A delegation from the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of India called on the Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi today.

The Prime Minister’s Office posted on X:

“A delegation from the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of India called on PM Narendra Modi. The delegation included Most Rev. Andrews Thazhath, Rt. Rev. Joseph Mar Thomas, Most Rev. Dr. Anil Joseph Thomas Couto and Rev. Fr. Sajimon Joseph Koyickal.”