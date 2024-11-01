Defiance of the firecracker prohibition makes New Delhi the most polluted city in the world

New Delhi: After celebrating Diwali with firecrackers despite a prohibition, revelers helped push the city’s air quality to dangerous levels, making it the most polluted city in the world on Friday.

Following Thursday’s festivities, the Indian capital was enveloped in dense haze, which obscured the presidential palace in the center district as well as the nearby gardens that are frequented by cyclists and joggers.

According to Swiss company IQ Air, the air quality index was 348, placing pollution in the hazardous category and making Delhi the most polluted city in the world in real time.