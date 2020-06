New Delhi: Union defence secretary Ajay Kumar has tested positive for Covid-19 – Times of India. Ajay Kumar’s condition is stable and he is currently under home-quarantine.Ajay Kumar is the highest ranking government official to be infected with the coronavirus fo far. Defence Secretary Ajay Kumar tested positive for COVID-19 and 35 officials working at the ministry’s headquarters in South Block in the Raisina Hills have been sent to quarantine.

