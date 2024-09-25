Defence Secretary to visit Kenya to further deepen bilateral defence ties

Defence Secretary Shri Giridhar Aramane will undertake a visit to Kenya from September 26 to 27, 2024 in a significant effort to further deepen defence cooperation. During his visit, the Defence Secretary will hold discussions with the Principal Secretary for Defence of Kenya.

A highlight of the visit would be the foundation stone laying ceremony for a new CT Scan Complex aimed at bolstering the healthcare infrastructure for military personnel in Kenya. The initiative underscores India’s commitment to supporting Kenya in advancing its defence readiness and medical services.