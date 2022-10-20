Defence Secretary holds bilateral meetings with delegations of Bangladesh & Kazakhstan on the sidelines of DefExpo 2022

New Delhi ; Defence Secretary Dr Ajay Kumar, on October 19, 2022, held bilateral meetings with the delegations of Bangladesh and Kazakhstan on the sidelines of 12th DefExpo in Gandhinagar, Gujarat. He met a Bangladesh delegation led by Lt Gen Waker-Uz-Zaman, Principal Staff Officer, Armed Forces Division, Bangladesh. They reviewed the key ongoing bilateral defence cooperation issues between the two countries and explored ways to enhance defence industrial cooperation.

The Defence Secretary, later, met the Kazakhstan delegation led by Lt Gen Ruslan Shpekbayev, Deputy Defence Minister, Kazakhstan. A number of bilateral defence cooperation issues were deliberated with particular focus on training, joint exercises and capability building.