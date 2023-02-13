Defence Secretary Giridhar Aramane meets delegations from Saudi Arabia, USA and Oman on the sidelines of Aero India 2023

Defence Secretary Giridhar Aramane held bilateral meetings on 12 February 2023 with three defence delegations on the sidelines of Aero India 2023 at Bengaluru.

Defence Secretary met Mr Engr Turki Saad, General Manager Industrial Relations, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, and discussed a number of bilateral defence cooperation issues.

A US delegation led by Mr Jedijiah P. Royal, Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defence for Indo-Pacific Security Affairs, and accompanied by Ambassador Elizabeth Jones, Charge D’Affairs US Embassy and Maj Gen Julian Cheator, US Air Force, met the Defence Secretary.

A wide range of ongoing and future defence cooperation issues were discussed. US is participating in Aero India with a number of officials, companies and aircrafts.

Later, Defence Secretary met a delegation from Oman led by HE Dr Mohammed Nasser Al Zaabi, Secretary General, Ministry of Defence. The ongoing defence cooperation was reviewed and possible opportunities for increasing the depth and scope of engagements was discussed.