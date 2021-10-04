Defence Secretary Dr Ajay Kumar launches website for Republic Day Celebrations – 2022

New Delhi : To showcase the Republic Day Celebrations of the year 2022, which will mark the 75th year of Independence-Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav, Ministry of Defence has created a new website: www.indianrdc.mod.gov.in. It was formally launched by Defence Secretary Dr Ajay Kumar in New Delhi on October 04, 2021 as a platform that connects Indians all over the world and celebrate India’s Republic Day.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Ajay Kumar said that the various activities related to Republic Day celebrations are happening throughout the country and this website will be very useful in hosting these build up activities. For example, for the NCC Republic Day Camp the selection process has already begun in all the continents in which, lakhs of youth are participating, he said. This website will showcase all these activities. “Preparation for Republic Day Camp in itself is a festivity. We want to bring out the festivities through this website”, said Dr Ajay Kumar.

The website will be a single-point official source for all the content related to Republic Day Celebrations. The website includes features like a special RDC Radio, Gallery, Interactive Filters, E-book, Blogs on the Indian Freedom Movement, Wars and War Memorials. Moreover, the website shall contain all the information related to the event viz. Minute to minute programme, route map, parking details, RSVP, details of additional activities undertaken by various constituents of the Ministry of Defence, live streaming of the event etc.