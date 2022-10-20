Defence Secretary Dr Ajay Kumar holds bilateral meetings with delegations from Zimbabwe & Maldives on the sidelines of DefExpo 2022

New Delhi : Defence Secretary Dr Ajay Kumar conducted bilateral meetings with delegations from Zimbabwe and Maldives on October 20, 2022 on the sidelines of 12th DefExpo in Gandhinagar, Gujarat. A Zimbabwe delegation led by Amb. Mark Grey Marongwe, Secretary for Defence and War Veterans Affairs, met the Defence Secretary. Bilateral defence cooperation issues were discussed, particularly in the field of training and defence industry.

The Defence Secretary later met a Maldivian delegation led by Ms Mariya Ahmed Didi, Minister of Defence, Maldives, accompanied by Maj Gen Abdullah Shamaal, Chief of Defence Force. A number of ongoing key defence cooperation issues were deliberated. They explored areas for future defence and defence industrial collaboration, including joint training and capability building.