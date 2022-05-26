Defence Pensioners Requested to Complete Annual Identification by June 25, 2022

New Delhi :The Ministry of Defence has extended the timeline for completing the annual identification/life certification by those defence pensioners who are yet to complete the same, until 25th June 2022.

Upon verification of data received as of 25th May 2022, it is noticed that 34,636 Pensioners who have been migrated to SPARSH have not completed their annual identification – neither online nor through their respective banks by November 2021. The April 2022 Monthly Pension was credited through a special one-time waiver for 58,275 Pensioners (out of 4.47 lakh Migrated Pensioners on SPARSH), as their annual identification details could not be verified by their respective banks by month-closing.

The process of Annual Identification/Life Certification is a statutory requirement for continued and timely credit of monthly pension. In the absence of Annual Identification/Life Certification, the initial waiver was given till 25 May 2022 and the same has now been extended by MoD till June 25, 2022.

Annual Identification/Life Certification can be done via the following means: