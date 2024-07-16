Defence Ministry’s New Indigenisation List Targets Import Substitution in Defence

The Ministry of Defence (MoD) has issued its fifth Positive Indigenisation list comprising 346 items for Defence Public Sector Undertakings (DPSUs). These items, including Line Replacement Units, Systems, Subsystems, Assemblies, Sub-assemblies, Spares & Components, and raw materials, are strategically important and aim at achieving self-reliance in defence production. The import substitution value is estimated at Rs 1,048 crore. Procurement will be exclusively from the Indian industry, adhering to specified timelines for indigenisation outlined on the Srijan portal (https://srijandefence.gov.in).