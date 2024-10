Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is set to arrive in Sikkim for a two-day visit, where he will attend the Army Commanders’ Conference in Gangtok. This marks the first time the ACC is being held outside Delhi at a location of such strategic importance. Additionally, the Minister will inaugurate road projects and the Prerna Sthal, a memorial dedicated to the 22 soldiers who lost their lives during the Glacial Lake Outburst Flood in early October 2023.