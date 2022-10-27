Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to reach Srinagar today to attend the ‘Shaurya Diwas’ programme organised by the Indian Army 

New Delhi : Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to reach Srinagar today in view to attend the ‘Shaurya Diwas’ programme organised by the Indian Army and later in the day will reach Leh on a two-day visit to Ladakh.

” Today, 27th October, I shall be in Srinagar to attend the ‘Shaurya Diwas’ programme organised by the Indian Army. Later in the day, I shall be reaching Leh on a two-day visit to Ladakh,” tweeted Defence Minister Rajnath Singh .

Defence Minister also extended greetings on the 76th Infantry Day and said “greetings and warm wishes to our courageous infantry personnel and their families on the 76th Infantry Day . Indian infantry has been associated with utmost courage and professionalism. The nation salutes their bravery, sacrifice and service.”