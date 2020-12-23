Defence Minister Rajnath Singh reviews plans for Aero India-21; Invites the A&D Business World to India for its Aeroshow

New Delhi: Raksha Mantri Rajnath Singh here today reviewed the planning of Aero India-21. Department of Defence, Ministry of Defence apprised the minister that the event conforms to current International Guidelines for Exhibitions and that the event is planned to be a Business focused exhibition. The public, which is usually enthralled with the visuals of the Air Display, will witness this year’s edition in Virtual mode to make way for the Safe in-person interactions between global A&D Businesses so as to forge partnerships in the new year.

The event has witnessed tremendous interest with the space being sold out and 500+ registered Exhibitors. In view of the challenges due to COVID-19, Raksha Mantri directed that the event be held for Business days only viz 03-05 February 2021 with the essence being to achieve traction for the Aerospace and Defence industry which has faced numerous challenges in the year 2020 due to lockdown and embargo/restrictions on travel.

The senior representatives of foreign missions at New Delhi were briefed in early Oct 2020 about Aero India-21 well in advance with a view to encourage the presence of their leaders and senior most decision makers and thereafter formal invites have been extended. Aero India-21 promises to showcase India’s Aerospace and Defence manufacturing capabilities as also seek investments in India owing to a series of policy initiatives in Defence such as increase in FDI to 74% through automatic route, the Defence Acquisition Procedure-2020, revised Offset guidelines to promote Investment in India for co-development and co-production as also formulated the draft Defence Production and Export Promotion Policy 2020 (DPEPP 2020) during the pandemic period of 2020.

Raksha Mantri reaffirmed India’s resolve to be among the top five countries of the world in Aerospace and Defence manufacturing and Aero India-21 is symbolic of India’s will to be a leader amongst leaders. Shri Rajnath Singh stated that “Aatmanirbhar Bharat was the centrepiece of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision and that India’s Aerospace and Defence sector has matured and is continuously exploring mutually beneficial partnerships with friendly countries to set up industries in India for Indian manufactured defence equipment for India and for the World.

Raksha Mantri urged that the Indian missions be impressed upon to coordinate the efforts for the event and impress upon the Leadership and Industry captains of the Foreign countries to participate in Aero India-21 at a senior level so as to dive deep into the strategic and business opportunities available in India. The Defence Minister expressed confidence that Aero India-21 will demonstrate India’s ability to take the lead and further build on our strengths in the post COVID world.

