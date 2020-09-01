Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on official visit to Russia from September 3-5

New Delhi: Raksha Mantri Shri Rajnath Singh is visiting Moscow from September 3-5, 2020 at the invitation of Defence Minister of Russian Federation General Shergei Shoigu to attend the combined meeting of Defence Ministers of Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO), Collective Security Treaty Organisation (CSTO) and Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) member States in commemoration of the 75th Anniversary of victory in the World War II.

During his visit, Raksha Mantri is also scheduled to meet Defence Minister General Shoigu to discuss bilateral cooperation and issues of mutual interest.

India and Russia are privileged strategic partners. The present visit marks one of many high political level interactions, which the two countries engage in regularly.

