Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan release first batch of Anti-COVID drug 2DG developed by DRDO

New Delhi: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan release first batch of Anti-COVID drug 2DG developed by DRDO. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh handed over the Anti-COVID drug 2DG to Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan.

With the support of DRDO & in the leadership of Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, this (Anti-COVID drug 2DG) may be our first indigenous research-based outcome to fight against #COVID19. It will reduce recovery time & oxygen dependency says Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan. The drug has been developed by DRDO’s Institute of Nuclear Medicine & Allied Sciences (INMAS) in collaboration with Dr Reddy’s Laboratories.