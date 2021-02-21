Defence Minister Rajnath Singh formally inaugurates “Hunar Haat” at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in New Delhi

New Delhi: Defence Minister Shri Rajnath Singh Ji today formally inaugurated the 26th “Hunar Haat” of indigenous artisans and craftsmen from across the country at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in New Delhi.

Lok Sabha MP Smt. Meenakshi Lekhi graced the occasion as the Guest of Honour. Secretary, Union Minority Affairs Ministry, Shri P. K. Das, other senior officials and dignitaries were also present on the occasion.

On the occasion, Shri Rajnath Singh Ji said that “Every region of the country has an amazing talent and brilliance. The artisans of “Hunar Haat” are not only “Ustad” of art and craft; they are also “Ustad” of destiny. Shri Rajnath Singh Ji said that “Hunar Haat” has been playing an important role in strengthening the country’s economy. Modi Govt is promoting the indigenous artisans and craftsmen of the country. “Hunar Haat” brings together indigenous artisans and craftsmen from across the country. Shri Rajnath Singh Ji said that, “Hunar Haat” is a beautiful exhibition of our traditional art and craft and more importantly our “cultural mosaic”. “Hunar Haat” is doing branding of traditional legacy of artisans, craftsmen. “Hunar Haat” is playing important role towards “Aatmnirbhar Bharat”. Shri Rajnath Singh Ji said that, “Hunar Haat” has turned Corona pandemic into an opportunity for “Vocal for Local”. Artisans, craftsmen continued production of their indigenous products which were provided market and opportunities through “Hunar Haat”.

The Union Ministry of Minority Affairs is organising the 26th “Hunar Haat” on the theme of “Vocal for Local” from 20th February to 01st March 2021.

More than 600 artisans and craftsmen from more than 31 States and UTs are participating in the “Hunar Haat” in New Delhi. Artisans and craftsmen from Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Bihar, Chandigarh, Chhattisgarh, Delhi, Goa, Gujarat, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu-Kashmir, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Kerala, Ladakh, Madhya Pradesh, Manipur, Nagaland, Odisha, Puducherry, Punjab, Rajasthan, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, West Bengal etc are participating in “Hunar Haat” at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium for display and sale of their exquisite indigenous handmade products.

Exquisite indigenous handmade products such as Applique work, dry flowers, jute-cane, brass products, wooden and clay toys, Ajrakh Block Print, Blue Art Pottery, Pashmina Shawl, Khadi products, Banarsi Silk, Wooden Furniture, Chikankari Embroidery, Chanderi Silk, Lac bangles, Rajasthani jewellery, Phulkari, Oil Painting, Leather products, Khurja pottery, Sandalwood artefacts from Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Jute products from West Bengal etc are available for sale and display at “Hunar Haat”.

The visitors are also enjoying traditional delicacies from every region of the country at “Bawarchikhana” section.

Besides, the people are also enjoying different cultural and musical programmes being presented by renowned artists of the country at the “Hunar Haat” in New Delhi. Renowned artists such as Shri Vinod Rathore (21 Feb); Nizami Brothers (24 Feb); Shri Sudesh Bhonsle (26 Feb); Shri Kailash Kher (27 Feb); Ms Shibani Kashyap (01 March) and others will present their programmes.

On the occasion, Union Minority Affairs Minister Shri Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi said that the “Hunar Haat”, which is a “perfect platform” to promote indigenous products of artisans and craftsmen from across the country, has provided employment and employment opportunities to more than 5 lakh artisans, craftsmen and artists yet. The Union Ministry of Minority Affairs will provide employment and employment opportunities to 7 lakh 50,000 artisans and craftsmen through 75 “Hunar Haat” which will be organised by completion of 75 years of the country’s independence.

Shri Naqvi said that the “Hunar Haat” is available on virtual and online platform http://hunarhaat.org and on GeM Portal also where the people of the country and abroad can buy products of indigenous artisans and craftsmen digital/online.