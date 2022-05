New Delhi :Defence Minister Rajnath Singh attends the Raising Day event of the Border Roads Organisation in New Delhi, today.

Defence Minister said, “Roads have been quite crucial in the journey of humanity. I have been told that BRO had constructed 60,000 km of roads, 850 bridges, 19 airstrips and 4 tunnels so far. BRO showed its engineering prowess to the entire world in building Atal Tunnel.”