Defence Minister holds meeting with Chief of Defence Staff and three service Chiefs on situation in Ladakh

New Delhi: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh today held a high-level meeting with the Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat and three service Chiefs on the situation in Ladakh.

AIR Correspondent reports that after the review meeting, Armed forces were given full freedom to deal with any aggressive behaviour by China’s PLA along the LAC.

The meet also discussed adopting a different tactical approach in guarding the border with China henceforth. Top military brass were also told to ensure strict vigil on Chinese activities around land border, airspace and in strategic sea lanes.

Related

comments