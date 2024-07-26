Defamation Case Against Rahul Gandhi; Next Hearing Set for Aug 12

A court in Sultanpur, Uttar Pradesh, has scheduled the next hearing in the defamation case against Rahul Gandhi for August 12. Gandhi appeared in court on Friday regarding allegations of objectionable remarks against Union Home Minister Amit Shah. Gandhi denied the charges, claiming they are politically motivated. The case, initiated by BJP leader Vijay Mishra, pertains to comments made by Gandhi in Bengaluru in 2018. Uttar Pradesh Congress president Ajay Rai criticized the multiple cases filed against Gandhi as attempts to harass him.