Deepak Kumar Lalla takes over as MD and CEO at SBICAP Securities

Mumbai: Deepak Kumar Lalla recently took charge of SBICAP Securities as the new MD & CEO. He replaces his predecessor, Mr Naresh Yadav, after his latest stint as the Head of the Wealth Management Business for SBI. Lalla earned his Master’s in Commerce and Diploma in Banking & Finance from Rajasthan University and moved on to join one of the most prestigious banks in India, SBI, where he served for over 37 years.

Speaking about the new role at an organisation with a celebrated history and name, Deepak Kumar Lalla says, “Living up to the brand name and carrying the lineage of SBI is more of an opportunity than a challenge. I hope to make SBICAP a full-fledged investment house where a customer can invest in any product right from Equity, Derivative, IPO, Corporate Fixed Deposits, and Sovereign Gold Bonds & Insurance. Going forward, I plan to direct efforts to strengthen our trading platforms with high-end technology infusion, ultimately delivering an excellent and seamless customer investment experience and maintaining the profit and sales growth that we have seen in the past year.”

Part of the esteemed SBI group, the most trusted bank in India, SBICAP Securities is a subsidiary of SBI Capital Markets. Keeping up with the advancement and changes in the financial world, it has also elegantly adapted to the dynamic investment world and launched robust web and mobile-based trading platforms to keep up with present-day customer demands.