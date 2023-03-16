Deep Ocean Mission would not result in any over exploitation of the marine resources by the corporate houses: Dr. Jitendra Singh

Deep Ocean Mission would not result in any over exploitation of the marine resources by the corporate houses and will not affect the life and livelihoods of fishers in the country. The Deep Ocean Mission aims to explore deep-oceanic resources and develop technologies for their sustainable use. The outcome of the program is intended to identify potential new resources and develop technology for harnessing them in future, which may generate additional opportunity for livelihoods. The Deep Ocean Mission was formulated after having detailed discussions with central and state government stakeholders.

Consultations were held with Experts in central and state government while formulating the Mission.

The Deep Ocean Mission is related to the Blue Economy. The activities of Deep Ocean Mission will help the components of blue economy such as fisheries, tourism and maritime transport, renewable energy, aquaculture, seabed extractive activities and marine biotechnology.

This information was given by the Minister for State (Independent Charge) for Ministry of Science and Technology and Earth Sciences, Dr. Jitendra Singh in a written reply in Rajya Sabha today.