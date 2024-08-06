Deendayal Antyodaya Yojana-National Rural Livelihoods Mission Launches Million Designers, Billion Dreams with LEAP

The Deendayal Antyodaya Yojana–National Rural Livelihoods Mission (DAY-NRLM) announced today the launch of the initiative “Million Designers, Billion Dreams.” This innovative program aims to empower individuals across India with systems design know-how to tackle complex societal challenges. Spearheaded by LEAP in collaboration with the DAY-NRLM. LEAP is a catalyst organization that emerged from the multidisciplinary work developed in India by the Design Laboratory at the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health (D-Lab) and the Transform Rural India Foundation (TRIF), with seed investment provided by the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation (BMGF).

The launch event was chaired by Shri Charanjit Singh, Additional Secretary, Rural Livelihoods (RL), Ministry of Rural Development (MoRD), GoI and joined by Ms. Smriti Sharan, Joint Secretary, Rural Livelihoods and Shri Raman Wadhwa, Deputy Director, DAY-NRLM along with NMMU experts from the MoRD. From LEAP, Mr. Andre Nogueira, Ph.D., CEO of LEAP and Associate Faculty of Design Knowledge at Johns Hopkins University gave a presentation on the program’s vision and structure. Shri Anish Kumar, Managing Director, TRIF and other representatives from LEAP and TRIF joined the event. The event was joined online by SMDs/CEOs of State Rural Livelihoods Mission (SRLM)s. Vibrant and engaging discussions followed on the expected impact on India’s rural communities.

“Million Designers, Billion Dreams” is a unique initiative designed to enhance the capacity of individuals through systems design know-how. It targets rural leaders, frontline change agents and village entrepreneurs, equipping them with the skills to create impactful, scalable solutions. The program’s primary objectives are to enhance participants’ proficiency in design frameworks to drive systems change, promote collaboration among diverse stakeholders to address complex challenges, and foster confidence and agency to shape better futures through creativity and ownership. The expected outcomes include an increased number of individuals with systems design know-how, driving innovation across sectors; the development of solutions that improve quality of life and promote economic growth; the adoption of sustainable practices addressing environmental, social and economic challenges; and positioning India as a global leader in design and innovation.

“Million Designers, Billion Dreams” is aimed to revolutionize the way we approach societal challenges, empowering a new generation of rural leaders to drive sustainable development across India in our communities and beyond.