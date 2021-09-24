Dedication to the Nation and laying of foundation stone of various National Highway Projects in the Union Territory of Jammu & Kashmir by Nitin Gadkari

New Delhi : Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari will be dedicating to the Nation and laying foundation stone of various National Highway(NH) Projects in the Union Territory of Jammu & Kashmir on 27th September, 2021. The minister will review and inspect Z-Morh and Zojila Tunnel on 28th September, 2021 .

Gadkari will lay the foundation stone of the following road projects:

Baramula-Gulmarg : NH-701A in Union Territory of J&K. Upgradation of existing carriage way. Total length 43 km, Awarded cost Rs. 85 Crores. This will improve riding quality of NH for tourist to visit Gulmarg. Vailoo to Donipawa (P-VI): NH-244 in the Anantnag district of J&K. Construction and upgradation (2L+PS) of the road. Total length 28 km, awarded cost Rs. 158 Crores. This will provide connectivity to Kokernag&Vailoo. Donipawa to Ashajipra (P-VII) : NH-244, joining with NH-44 in the District of Anantnag. Construction of new bypass (2L+PS) . Total length 8.5 Km, awarded cost Rs. 57 Crores. This will Bypass the Anantnag town. 4 lane Ring Road around Srinagar (42 km) Rs. 2948.72 crores for decongestion of Srinagar City.

Hon’ble Minister will visit following Project sites:

Visit of Z-Morh portal area, and will drive through the Z-Morh main tunnel. Length of the Z-Morh main tunnel is 6.5 Km length of the escape tunnel (Excavation completed) is 6.5 Km. Z-Morh tunnel will provide all weather connectivity to Sonamarg tourist town. Visit of Nilgrar tunnel-I and II. Nilgrar-I is a twin tube tunnel of 433 m length each. Nilgrar twin tunnel-2 is of 1.95 Km length each. Nilgrar-I and Nilgrar-II tunnels are the part of 18.0 Km long approach road to Zojila west portal. Total cost of the approach road including both these tunnels is Rs. 1900 Crores. Zojila tunnel will provide connectivity to Ladakh region Kargil, Drass and Leh. Visit of Zojila Tunnel through west portal. Total length of the Zojila Tunnel is 14.15 km. Awarded cost of the tunnel is Rs. 2610 Crores. Visit of Zojila tunnel through east portal. Excavation of tunnel through west portal has been done 123 m in heading and through east portal excaved in heading has been done 368 m as on date.