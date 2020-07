Bhubaneswar: Dedicated COVID Hospital at Aditya Ashwini Hospital in Bhubaneswar will start functioning from today onwards with a total of 150 beds including 30 ICU beds & 21 HDU beds.

As approved by CM Naveen Patnaik, an agreement has been signed by BMC & Aditya Ashwini Hospital. Now one more dedicated #COVIDHospital will start functioning from today onwards in Bhubaneswar with a total of 150 beds including 30 ICU beds & 21 HDU beds.

