BoudhOdisha

Decomposed Leopard Carcass Discovered in Boudh Forest, Cause of Death Undetermined

By Odisha Diary bureau

A decomposed leopard carcass was found in the Podhahal reserve forest under the Madhapur Range in Boudh on Wednesday, likely dead for nearly a week. Veterinarians conducted a dissection, but the cause of death remains undetermined due to advanced decomposition. Forest Ranger Ashik Digal noted that all body parts are intact, indicating a probable natural death without signs of foul play. Sanjay Swain, Berhampur RCCF, confirmed the discovery and supported the suspicion of natural causes following the postmortem protocol.

