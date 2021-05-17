“Decline in infection is satisfying but can’t stop now, destination is a long way” CM Chouhan of Madhya Pradesh

Bhopal: Chief Minister Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan has said that the rate of Corona infection has come down in the state, it is a matter of satisfaction. But we still have a long way to go, we must not stop our efforts, but rather we should move ahead fast. We can be relieved only after the state becomes Corona free. Chief Minister Shri Chouhan addressed the members of district, block, village and ward level Crisis Management Group of Gwalior-Chambal Division through video conferencing in Gwalior on Sunday.



Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that Kill Corona-3 campaign is being run to break the chain of Corona infection in rural areas. Under this campaign, the team is reaching every house in the rural area and conducting tests and distributing medicines to people. Members of the Crisis Management Committee and their associates are also expected to accompany the team in the survey work. He said that more and more people should be tested so that the treatment of those who are infected can be ensured.



Chief Minister Shri Chouhan told the members to make the villagers aware not to be scared of Corona and should take precautions. If anyone has a cold, cough or fever, they must not hide it, rather share it, so that it can be treated on time. He also said that it is time to be patient. No person should leave the house without work. Covid guidelines should be followed. The Chief Minister said that no such events should be organized in which there is a crowd. Weddings, religious events and other events should not be organized at all. The time is to protect oneself.



Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that we have made arrangements to months free ration to the poor for five months. Three months ration is being provided by the state government and for two months by the central government. This ration should reach all the needy and this should be monitored. Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that the government has decided to make arrangements for free foodgrain and education besides a pension of Rs 5000 every month to children who have lost their parents during the Corona period. He asked the members of the Crisis Management Committee and the District Collectors to prepare a list of any such children in their district, so that they can be helped by the government.



Chief Minister Shri Chouhan has hoped that the members work with the people to create a positive environment for prevention of Corona infection at their own level. He said that it should be ensure that the Corona public curfew imposed to break the chain of Covid is also strictly followed in the urban and rural areas.



Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that due to everyone’s efforts, Corona will lose and Gwalior-Chambal division will win. Corona infection will end and we will live a normal life again. In this hour of crisis, we all have to put an end to Corona with solidarity.



Among those who were present in the virtual meeting of the Crisis Management Committee, were Union Agriculture, Panchayat and Rural Development Minister Shri Narendra Singh Tomar, Rajya Sabha MP Shri Jyotiraditya Scindia, State Medical Education Minister Vishwas Sarang, Energy Minister Shri Pradyuman Singh Tomar, Local MP Shri Vivek Narayan Shejwalkar Crisis Management Committee members and officials.

