Declaration of Written Result of Combined Defence Services Examination (I)-2022

New Delhi :On the basis of the results of the COMBINED DEFENCE SERVICES EXAMINATION (I), 2022 held by the Union Public Service Commission on 10th April, 2022, 6622 candidates with the following Roll Numbers have qualified for being interviewed by the Service Selection Board of the Ministry of Defence, for admission to (i) Indian Military Academy, Dehradun 154th (DE) Course commencing in January, 2023 (ii) Indian Naval Academy, Ezhimala, Kerala, Course commencing in January, 2023 (iii) Air Force Academy, Hyderabad (Pre-Flying) Training Course (213 F(P)) commencing in January, 2023 (iv) Officers Training Academy, Chennai 117th SSC (Men) (NT) (UPSC) Course commencing in April, 2023 and (v) Officers Training Academy, Chennai, 31st SSC Women (Non-Technical) (UPSC) Course commencing in April, 2023.

2. The candidature of all the candidates, whose Roll Numbers are shown in the lists below, is provisional. In accordance with the conditions of the admission to the examination, they are required to submit the original certificates in support of age (Date of Birth), educational qualifications, NCC (C) (Army Wing/Senior Division Air Wing/Naval Wing) etc. claimed by them to IHQ of MoD (Army) / Dte Gen of Rtg (Rtg A) CDSE Entry for SSC male candidates and SSC women entry for female candidates West Block III, R. K. Puram, New Delhi-110066 in case of IMA/SSC first choice candidates and IHQ of MoD(Navy DMPR (OI & R Section), Room No. 204,‘C’ Wing, Sena Bhawan, New Delhi-110011 in case of Navy first choice candidates and PO3 (A)/Air Headquarters ‘J’ Block, Room No. 17, Opp. Vayu Bhawan, Motilal Nehru Marg, New Delhi-110 106 in case of Air Force first choice candidates by the following dates failing which their candidature will stand cancelled. The original Certificates are to be submitted not later than 01st January, 2023 for IMA & NA,not later than 13th November, 2022 for AFA and not later than 1st April, 2023 in case of SSC course only. The candidates must not send the original Certificates to the Union Public Service Commission.

3. Candidates who qualified in the written exam and given their first choice as Army (IMA/OTA) are required to register themselves on the recruiting directorate website www.joinindianarmy.nic.in in order to enable them to receive call up information for SSB interview. Those candidates who have already registered on the recruiting directorate website are advised not to register again.

4. In case, there is any change of address, the candidates are advised to promptly intimate directly to the Army Headquarters/Naval Headquarters/Air Headquarters as the case may be.

5. For any further information, the candidates may contact Facilitation Counter near Gate “C” of the Commission, either in person or on telephone numbers 011-23385271, 011-23381125 and 011-23098543 between 10:00 hrs to 17:00 hrs on any working day. In addition for SSB/interview related matter the candidates may contact over telephone no. 011-26175473 or joinindianarmy.nic.in for Army as first choice, 011-23010097 / Email: [email protected] or joinindiannavy.gov.in for Navy/Naval Academy as first choice and 011-23010231 Extn. 7645 / 7646 / 7610 or www.careerindianairforce.cdac.in for Air Force as first choice. Candidates can also obtain information regarding their result by accessing UPSC website http://www.upsc.gov.in

6. The marks-sheet of candidates who have not qualified, will be available on the Commission’s website within 15 days from the date of publication of the final result of OTA (after conducting SSB Interview) and will remain available on the website for a period of 30 days.