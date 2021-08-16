Debanshi Dash crowned the winner of SaReGaMaPa – SWARARA MAHAMANCHA

Bhubaneswar : Debanshi Das the youngest participant of Zee Sarthak’s SaReGaMaPa – SWARARA MAHAMANCHA is just 14 years old and has been crowned as the champion of the most prestigious and most post popular Odia musical reality show. She performed outstandingly from the very beginning of the musical journey and won millions of hearts by her charming voice. The super entertaining grand finale episode of SaReGaMaPa witnessed innumerable remarkable performances from the contestants and special feats by renowned artists like Babushan, Mantu Churia, Tansen Singh, Bikash Dash and Prem Anand. The musical night grasped the attention of music lovers by the performance of Odia entertainment industry’s best and most accomplished names in the field of music, Goodly Ratha, Aseema Panda, Deepti Rekha, Krishna Beura helming the mantle as judges of the show, and anchored by very popular Sulagna Routray.

Hailing from Puri, Debanshi Dash impressed the masses with her powerful performances throughout the season. Even celebrities gracing the show couldn’t stop heaping praise on her and danced with her while she sang “nacha nacha sajani.” She was awarded with a cheque of INR 1 lakh. Payal Mohanty from Bhubaneswar was adjudged the first runners-up and won a prize money of INR 50,000 while Ipsit Pati also from Bhubaneswar bagged the second runners-up prize and went home with INR 25,000 in his kitty. No sooner did the results were announced, the internet was flooded by congratulatory messages.

“I am overwhelmed and speechless right now. The feeling of winning Zee Sarthak’s SaReGaMaPa – SWARARA MAHAMANCHA is yet to sink in. SaReGaMaPa and Zee Sarthak have given me a platform to realize my dreams and I will always be thankful. I haven’t just learned a lot but I have had the opportunity to perform with and in front of legends from this industry. And more than anything else, I would like to extend my heartfelt gratitude towards the audience who voted for all of us wholeheartedly,” Debanshi Das said.

Debanshi Dash had a tough phase during the ongoing pandemic. Her father used to work as a health officer in ship but lost his job and was unemployed due to COVID 19. Her mother is housewife and her brother studies in Class III. After her father lost the job, they were left under financial crisis and post that he opened Ayurveda shop adjacent their house. She has seen struggles at very early phase of her life but she never gave up her hopes and chased her dreams until she received the winner prize. Debanshi has achieved many milestones in her short career span. She has won Voice Kid award in 2017 and has won 1st prize in Governor Trophy competition both at district and state level. She has 10 years of experience in Odissi and Hindustan Vocal. She was selected for Zee Bangla SaReGaMaPa but was unable to perform as she was having exams on that day. Debanshi is a trained Odissi dancer. She can play musical instruments like Casio and guitar and also loves to sing songs written by her grandmother.

Speaking on the occasion of grand finale, Arghya Roy Chowdhury, Business Head of Zee Sarthak, commented, “I am very happy with the final result. Debanshi really deserved the award with her stunning voice and amazing sense of music. All the finalist are equally talented and deserved to win the first spot but as we all know in such grand competition only one wins the final cap. I from the entire family of Zee Sarthak wish Debanshi all the best for her career. This show will be remembered

not only for Debashi being the youngest contestant to win in a senior musical reality show but also for the immense suffering we all went throughout the pandemic. We hope to continue enthralling our discerning audience with great content and come back again with a new season.”

All the judges were happy with the results and congratulated the winners and the participants. The star-studded grand finale also saw the presence of the jury of Dance Odisha Dance. While Ardhendu and Geeta Kapur promoted their upcoming show, Sasta Ru Nasta. TRP Mama Paritosh Tripathi interacted with the audience, leaving everyone present in splits. Archita Sahu, Saswant Joshi, Harihar Dash and Elina Samant Ray graced the stage to promote the upcoming season of Dance Odisha Dance.