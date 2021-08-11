Deaths Due to Drug Abuse

New Delhi : State/UT wise and Age-wise number of deaths due to drug overdose during 2017-2019, as available and provided by National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB), Ministry of Home Affairs is attached at Annexure-A.
The steps taken by Government in order to resolve the matters related to drug abuse are as under:
Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment implements the scheme of National Action Plan for Drug Demand Reduction (NAPDDR), under which financial assistance is provided to ‘NGOs/VOs for running and maintenance of Integrated Rehabilitation Centres for Addicts (lRCAs), Community based peer Led lntervention (CPLI) for early Drug Use Prevention among Adolescents and Outreach and Drop In Centres (ODIC) and Addiction treatment facilities (ATFs) in Government Hospitals’. 380 IRCA Centres are being financially assisted by the Ministry for treatment and rehabilitation of Drug Addicts in all over India.
The Ministry has launched Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyaan (NMBA) in 272 identified vulnerable districts with an aim to create awareness about ill effects of substance abuse among the youth, with special focus on higher education institutes, university campuses and schools and reaching out into the community and concerned States/ UTs have been directed to launch their NMBA.
Under Community Based Peer-Led Intervention (CPLI), focus has been placed on vulnerable and at risk children and adolescents in the community. Under the project, children aged between 10 to 18 years, are enrolled as peer educators, who would in turn engage children in the community in awareness generation and life skills activities. A total of 60
CPLI Centre has been set up with financial support by the Ministry.
The Outreach and Drop In Centres (ODICs) provide safe and secure drop-in space for substance users in the community. These centres have the provision of screening, assessment and counselling and thereafter provide referral and linkage to treatment and rehabilitation services for substance dependents. A total of 93 ODIC Centre has been set up with financial support by the Ministry.
Government is ensuring better coordination between central and state drug law enforcement agencies and other stake holders in the field of controlling drug trafficking and drug abuse in India. This coordination has strengthened with the establishment of 04-tier Narco Coordination Centre (NCORD) mechanism and regular meeting of Joint Coordination Committee.
NCPCR has formulated a Joint Action Plan on Prevention of Drug and Substance use among children and illicit trafficking which was launched on 08.02.2021.
Annexure-A
State/UT-wise and Age-wise number of deaths due to Drug Overdose during 2017
|
Sl. No.
|
State/UT
|
below 14 years
|14 and above – below 18 years
|18 and above – below 30 years
|30 and above – below 45 years
|45 and above – below 60 years
|
60 years & above
|
Total
|1
|Andhra Pradesh
|0
|0
|3
|3
|1
|1
|8
|2
|Arunachal Pradesh
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Assam
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|Bihar
|0
|0
|4
|6
|1
|1
|12
|5
|Chhattisgarh
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|3
|6
|Goa
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|7
|Gujarat
|1
|0
|9
|10
|7
|4
|31
|8
|Haryana
|1
|1
|13
|21
|13
|3
|52
|9
|Himachal Pradesh
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|10
|Jammu & Kashmir
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|3
|11
|Jharkhand
|0
|4
|0
|2
|4
|1
|11
|12
|Karnataka
|1
|1
|8
|30
|28
|13
|81
|13
|Kerala
|3
|0
|5
|9
|14
|20
|51
|14
|Madhya Pradesh
|4
|1
|5
|4
|5
|0
|19
|15
|Maharashtra
|3
|2
|15
|21
|18
|8
|67
|16
|Manipur
|0
|0
|7
|5
|2
|0
|14
|17
|Meghalaya
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|Mizoram
|0
|0
|20
|11
|0
|0
|31
|19
|Nagaland
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|20
|Odisha
|0
|0
|8
|1
|3
|0
|12
|21
|Punjab
|2
|1
|38
|25
|4
|1
|71
|22
|Rajasthan
|10
|3
|29
|53
|23
|7
|125
|23
|Sikkim
|0
|0
|3
|1
|0
|0
|4
|24
|Tamil Nadu
|0
|0
|6
|19
|13
|10
|48
|25
|Telangana
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|26
|Tripura
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|27
|Uttar Pradesh
|1
|10
|23
|33
|13
|4
|84
|28
|Uttarakhand
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|3
|29
|West Bengal
|0
|0
|2
|1
|0
|1
|4
|Total (States)
|28
|23
|201
|258
|152
|76
|738
|30
|A & N Islands
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|31
|Chandigarh
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|32
|D&N Haveli
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Daman & Diu
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|34
|Delhi UT
|1
|0
|3
|0
|2
|0
|6
|35
|Lakshadweep
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|36
|Puducherry
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Total (UTs)
|1
|0
|3
|1
|2
|0
|7
|Total (All India)
|29
|23
|204
|259
|154
|76
|745
State/UT-wise and Age-wise number of deaths due to Drug Overdose during 2018
|
Sl. No.
|
State/UT
|
below 14 years
|14 and above – below 18
years
|18 and above – below 30
years
|30 and above – below 45
years
|45 and above – below 60
years
|
60 years & above
|
Total
|1
|Andhra Pradesh
|1
|0
|4
|5
|8
|1
|19
|2
|Arunachal Pradesh
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Assam
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|Bihar
|1
|0
|4
|8
|3
|0
|16
|5
|Chhattisgarh
|0
|4
|12
|2
|1
|1
|20
|6
|Goa
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|7
|Gujarat
|0
|1
|8
|15
|7
|1
|32
|8
|Haryana
|0
|3
|27
|34
|16
|6
|86
|9
|Himachal Pradesh
|0
|0
|11
|3
|0
|0
|14
|10
|Jammu & Kashmir
|0
|0
|2
|1
|1
|0
|4
|11
|Jharkhand
|1
|1
|3
|9
|8
|3
|25
|12
|Karnataka
|1
|0
|8
|20
|36
|26
|91
|13
|Kerala
|0
|0
|2
|6
|5
|6
|19
|14
|Madhya Pradesh
|3
|1
|16
|35
|20
|2
|77
|15
|Maharashtra
|3
|2
|5
|7
|7
|4
|28
|16
|Manipur
|0
|0
|13
|8
|0
|0
|21
|17
|Meghalaya
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|18
|Mizoram
|0
|0
|6
|10
|2
|0
|18
|19
|Nagaland
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|20
|Odisha
|0
|1
|3
|2
|2
|0
|8
|21
|Punjab
|0
|0
|53
|22
|2
|1
|78
|22
|Rajasthan
|3
|2
|30
|46
|42
|30
|153
|23
|Sikkim
|0
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|3
|24
|Tamil Nadu
|0
|0
|2
|23
|17
|4
|46
|25
|Telangana
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|26
|Tripura
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|27
|Uttar Pradesh
|2
|8
|24
|27
|19
|8
|88
|28
|Uttarakhand
|1
|0
|0
|1
|4
|0
|6
|29
|West Bengal
|0
|0
|1
|4
|1
|2
|8
|Total (States)
|16
|24
|237
|290
|202
|95
|864
|30
|A & N Islands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|31
|Chandigarh
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|32
|D&N Haveli
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Daman & Diu
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|34
|Delhi UT
|0
|0
|1
|5
|3
|0
|9
|35
|Lakshadweep
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|36
|Puducherry
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Total (UTs)
|0
|0
|1
|6
|4
|0
|11
|Total (All India)
|16
|24
|238
|296
|206
|95
|875
State/UT-wise and Age-wise number of deaths due to Drug Overdose during 2019
|
Sl. No.
|
State/UT
|
below 14 years
|14 and above – below 18
years
|18 and above – below 30
years
|30 and above – below 45
years
|45 and above – below 60
years
|
60 years & above
|
Total
|1
|Andhra Pradesh
|1
|0
|7
|25
|8
|6
|47
|2
|Arunachal Pradesh
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Assam
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|Bihar
|0
|4
|2
|4
|3
|0
|13
|5
|Chhattisgarh
|2
|0
|5
|13
|4
|0
|24
|6
|Goa
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|7
|Gujarat
|2
|4
|11
|12
|15
|5
|49
|8
|Haryana
|0
|0
|8
|3
|2
|0
|13
|9
|Himachal Pradesh
|0
|0
|3
|1
|0
|0
|4
|10
|Jammu & Kashmir
|0
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|3
|11
|Jharkhand
|0
|0
|6
|6
|7
|1
|20
|12
|Karnataka
|3
|1
|11
|17
|24
|11
|67
|13
|Kerala
|0
|0
|2
|4
|7
|4
|17
|14
|Madhya Pradesh
|1
|2
|8
|16
|12
|5
|44
|15
|Maharashtra
|0
|0
|2
|2
|2
|1
|7
|16
|Manipur
|0
|4
|10
|10
|0
|0
|24
|17
|Meghalaya
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|18
|Mizoram
|0
|0
|11
|11
|0
|0
|22
|19
|Nagaland
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|3
|20
|Odisha
|0
|0
|3
|4
|25
|9
|41
|21
|Punjab
|0
|0
|31
|12
|2
|0
|45
|22
|Rajasthan
|0
|0
|10
|14
|23
|13
|60
|23
|Sikkim
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|24
|Tamil Nadu
|0
|0
|18
|44
|37
|9
|108
|25
|Telangana
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|26
|Tripura
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|27
|Uttar Pradesh
|1
|5
|21
|19
|15
|3
|64
|28
|Uttarakhand
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|3
|29
|West Bengal
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Total (States)
|10
|20
|177
|222
|187
|68
|684
|30
|A & N Islands
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|31
|Chandigarh
|0
|0
|2
|3
|2
|0
|7
|32
|D&N Haveli
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Daman & Diu
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|34
|Delhi UT
|0
|3
|3
|3
|1
|2
|12
|35
|Lakshadweep
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|36
|Puducherry
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Total (UTs)
|0
|3
|5
|7
|3
|2
|20
|Total (All India)
|10
|23
|182
|229
|190
|70
|704
Source: 'Accidental Deaths and Suicides in India' as per data provided by States/UTs
This information was given by The Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment A. Narayanaswamy in the Rajya Sabha in a written reply .