Deaths Due to Drug Abuse

New Delhi : State/UT wise and Age-wise number of deaths due to drug overdose during 2017-2019, as available and provided by National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB), Ministry of Home Affairs is attached at Annexure-A.

The steps taken by Government in order to resolve the matters related to drug abuse are as under:

Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment implements the scheme of National Action Plan for Drug Demand Reduction (NAPDDR), under which financial assistance is provided to ‘NGOs/VOs for running and maintenance of Integrated Rehabilitation Centres for Addicts (lRCAs), Community based peer Led lntervention (CPLI) for early Drug Use Prevention among Adolescents and Outreach and Drop In Centres (ODIC) and Addiction treatment facilities (ATFs) in Government Hospitals’. 380 IRCA Centres are being financially assisted by the Ministry for treatment and rehabilitation of Drug Addicts in all over India.

The Ministry has launched Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyaan (NMBA) in 272 identified vulnerable districts with an aim to create awareness about ill effects of substance abuse among the youth, with special focus on higher education institutes, university campuses and schools and reaching out into the community and concerned States/ UTs have been directed to launch their NMBA.

Under Community Based Peer-Led Intervention (CPLI), focus has been placed on vulnerable and at risk children and adolescents in the community. Under the project, children aged between 10 to 18 years, are enrolled as peer educators, who would in turn engage children in the community in awareness generation and life skills activities. A total of 60

CPLI Centre has been set up with financial support by the Ministry.

The Outreach and Drop In Centres (ODICs) provide safe and secure drop-in space for substance users in the community. These centres have the provision of screening, assessment and counselling and thereafter provide referral and linkage to treatment and rehabilitation services for substance dependents. A total of 93 ODIC Centre has been set up with financial support by the Ministry.

Government is ensuring better coordination between central and state drug law enforcement agencies and other stake holders in the field of controlling drug trafficking and drug abuse in India. This coordination has strengthened with the establishment of 04-tier Narco Coordination Centre (NCORD) mechanism and regular meeting of Joint Coordination Committee.

NCPCR has formulated a Joint Action Plan on Prevention of Drug and Substance use among children and illicit trafficking which was launched on 08.02.2021.

State/UT-wise and Age-wise number of deaths due to Drug Overdose during 2017

Sl. No. State/UT below 14 years 14 and above – below 18 years 18 and above – below 30 years 30 and above – below 45 years 45 and above – below 60 years 60 years & above Total 1 Andhra Pradesh 0 0 3 3 1 1 8 2 Arunachal Pradesh 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 3 Assam 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 4 Bihar 0 0 4 6 1 1 12 5 Chhattisgarh 0 0 0 0 1 2 3 6 Goa 0 0 0 0 1 0 1 7 Gujarat 1 0 9 10 7 4 31 8 Haryana 1 1 13 21 13 3 52 9 Himachal Pradesh 0 0 1 0 0 0 1 10 Jammu & Kashmir 0 0 1 1 1 0 3 11 Jharkhand 0 4 0 2 4 1 11 12 Karnataka 1 1 8 30 28 13 81 13 Kerala 3 0 5 9 14 20 51 14 Madhya Pradesh 4 1 5 4 5 0 19 15 Maharashtra 3 2 15 21 18 8 67 16 Manipur 0 0 7 5 2 0 14 17 Meghalaya 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 18 Mizoram 0 0 20 11 0 0 31 19 Nagaland 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 20 Odisha 0 0 8 1 3 0 12 21 Punjab 2 1 38 25 4 1 71 22 Rajasthan 10 3 29 53 23 7 125 23 Sikkim 0 0 3 1 0 0 4 24 Tamil Nadu 0 0 6 19 13 10 48 25 Telangana 1 0 0 0 0 0 1 26 Tripura 0 0 1 0 0 0 1 27 Uttar Pradesh 1 10 23 33 13 4 84 28 Uttarakhand 1 0 0 2 0 0 3 29 West Bengal 0 0 2 1 0 1 4 Total (States) 28 23 201 258 152 76 738 30 A & N Islands 0 0 0 1 0 0 1 31 Chandigarh 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 32 D&N Haveli 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 33 Daman & Diu 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 34 Delhi UT 1 0 3 0 2 0 6 35 Lakshadweep 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 36 Puducherry 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Total (UTs) 1 0 3 1 2 0 7 Total (All India) 29 23 204 259 154 76 745

State/UT-wise and Age-wise number of deaths due to Drug Overdose during 2018

Sl. No. State/UT below 14 years 14 and above – below 18 years 18 and above – below 30 years 30 and above – below 45 years 45 and above – below 60 years 60 years & above Total 1 Andhra Pradesh 1 0 4 5 8 1 19 2 Arunachal Pradesh 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 3 Assam 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 4 Bihar 1 0 4 8 3 0 16 5 Chhattisgarh 0 4 12 2 1 1 20 6 Goa 0 0 1 0 0 0 1 7 Gujarat 0 1 8 15 7 1 32 8 Haryana 0 3 27 34 16 6 86 9 Himachal Pradesh 0 0 11 3 0 0 14 10 Jammu & Kashmir 0 0 2 1 1 0 4 11 Jharkhand 1 1 3 9 8 3 25 12 Karnataka 1 0 8 20 36 26 91 13 Kerala 0 0 2 6 5 6 19 14 Madhya Pradesh 3 1 16 35 20 2 77 15 Maharashtra 3 2 5 7 7 4 28 16 Manipur 0 0 13 8 0 0 21 17 Meghalaya 0 0 0 1 0 0 1 18 Mizoram 0 0 6 10 2 0 18 19 Nagaland 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 20 Odisha 0 1 3 2 2 0 8 21 Punjab 0 0 53 22 2 1 78 22 Rajasthan 3 2 30 46 42 30 153 23 Sikkim 0 0 2 1 0 0 3 24 Tamil Nadu 0 0 2 23 17 4 46 25 Telangana 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 26 Tripura 0 1 0 0 1 0 2 27 Uttar Pradesh 2 8 24 27 19 8 88 28 Uttarakhand 1 0 0 1 4 0 6 29 West Bengal 0 0 1 4 1 2 8 Total (States) 16 24 237 290 202 95 864 30 A & N Islands 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 31 Chandigarh 0 0 0 1 1 0 2 32 D&N Haveli 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 33 Daman & Diu 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 34 Delhi UT 0 0 1 5 3 0 9 35 Lakshadweep 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 36 Puducherry 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Total (UTs) 0 0 1 6 4 0 11 Total (All India) 16 24 238 296 206 95 875

State/UT-wise and Age-wise number of deaths due to Drug Overdose during 2019

Sl. No. State/UT below 14 years 14 and above – below 18 years 18 and above – below 30 years 30 and above – below 45 years 45 and above – below 60 years 60 years & above Total 1 Andhra Pradesh 1 0 7 25 8 6 47 2 Arunachal Pradesh 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 3 Assam 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 4 Bihar 0 4 2 4 3 0 13 5 Chhattisgarh 2 0 5 13 4 0 24 6 Goa 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 7 Gujarat 2 4 11 12 15 5 49 8 Haryana 0 0 8 3 2 0 13 9 Himachal Pradesh 0 0 3 1 0 0 4 10 Jammu & Kashmir 0 0 2 1 0 0 3 11 Jharkhand 0 0 6 6 7 1 20 12 Karnataka 3 1 11 17 24 11 67 13 Kerala 0 0 2 4 7 4 17 14 Madhya Pradesh 1 2 8 16 12 5 44 15 Maharashtra 0 0 2 2 2 1 7 16 Manipur 0 4 10 10 0 0 24 17 Meghalaya 0 0 2 0 0 0 2 18 Mizoram 0 0 11 11 0 0 22 19 Nagaland 0 0 1 2 0 0 3 20 Odisha 0 0 3 4 25 9 41 21 Punjab 0 0 31 12 2 0 45 22 Rajasthan 0 0 10 14 23 13 60 23 Sikkim 0 0 1 0 0 0 1 24 Tamil Nadu 0 0 18 44 37 9 108 25 Telangana 0 0 0 1 0 0 1 26 Tripura 0 0 2 0 0 0 2 27 Uttar Pradesh 1 5 21 19 15 3 64 28 Uttarakhand 0 0 0 1 1 1 3 29 West Bengal 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Total (States) 10 20 177 222 187 68 684 30 A & N Islands 0 0 0 1 0 0 1 31 Chandigarh 0 0 2 3 2 0 7 32 D&N Haveli 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 33 Daman & Diu 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 34 Delhi UT 0 3 3 3 1 2 12 35 Lakshadweep 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 36 Puducherry 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Total (UTs) 0 3 5 7 3 2 20 Total (All India) 10 23 182 229 190 70 704

This information was given by The Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment A. Narayanaswamy in the Rajya Sabha in a written reply .